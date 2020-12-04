Alexa
Facebook ramps up investment in Made by Taiwan 2020 project

Social media giant vows new resources to assist in brand marketing of local companies

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/04 14:27
(Facebook, Facebook Community Taiwan image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. social media conglomerate Facebook announced Thursday (Dec. 3) the launch of a recalibrated Made by Taiwan 2020 initiative, which involves increased investment to create a digital Taiwan.

According to Facebook, the company has helped over 100,000 Taiwanese small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) improve their profile overseas. It pledged more collaboration with the government, local brands, and civil organizations to help firms with a digital upgrade.

A Facebook survey indicated 30 percent of SMEs reported more than 25 percent of sales were from digital platforms, reported CNA. Facebook will provide enhanced business tools, including Facebook Shops and Instagram Shops, for clients to showcase their products.

A cross-border marketing resources center will also be put in place to offer customer insights.

Meanwhile, the tech giant is tapping into interactive technology by rolling out the Messenger API that supports Instagram’s message feature. It will also hold an Instagram school tour in six municipalities, as well as hosting a slew of talent cultivation projects.

On Thursday, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) lauded Facebook’s role in Taiwan’s pandemic control efforts, as the company celebrates its fifth year of having built a presence in the country. Not only is Facebook a platform to convey COVID-19 related information, it has also provided big data on human movement that has served as reference for the government’s disease prevention strategy planning, Tsai declared.
