Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

By  Associated Press
2020/12/04 13:01
Dressed in protective gear to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, a medical worker washes a patient's hair, at a military hospital set up to take ...
Protesters run past a burning bus stop as they seek refuge from a police during clashes after a protest against President Sebastian Pinera demanding t...
Trucks line up as farmworkers block the Pan-American highway during a protest in Villacuri, Ica province, Peru, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. The workers a...
A clothes vendor waits for clients near a bus station in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. According to Brazil's state statistics institute a r...
Protesters try to topple a damaged bus outside the National Palace demanding the resignation of President Alejandro Giammattei, in Guatemala City, Sat...
A child dressed a Venezuelan Saint Jose Gregorio Hernandez attends a ceremony to place the foundation stone for a chappell dedicated to the saint at t...
Volunteers spray disinfectant in an alley to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus, at the Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturd...
Martin Londoño, right, owner of MATT, an electric wheelchair tour company, rides his wheelchair at a skate park in Medellin, Colombia, Wednesday, Nov....
A woman leads her cow through a field in Pisac, southern rural Peru, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. This year has also been unusually dry in some agricultural...
Patricio Rodriguez of Bolivia's Jorge Wilstermann grimaces after failing to score against Paraguay's Libertad during a Copa Libertadores round of sixt...

Dressed in protective gear to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, a medical worker washes a patient's hair, at a military hospital set up to take ...

Protesters run past a burning bus stop as they seek refuge from a police during clashes after a protest against President Sebastian Pinera demanding t...

Trucks line up as farmworkers block the Pan-American highway during a protest in Villacuri, Ica province, Peru, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. The workers a...

A clothes vendor waits for clients near a bus station in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. According to Brazil's state statistics institute a r...

Protesters try to topple a damaged bus outside the National Palace demanding the resignation of President Alejandro Giammattei, in Guatemala City, Sat...

A child dressed a Venezuelan Saint Jose Gregorio Hernandez attends a ceremony to place the foundation stone for a chappell dedicated to the saint at t...

Volunteers spray disinfectant in an alley to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus, at the Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturd...

Martin Londoño, right, owner of MATT, an electric wheelchair tour company, rides his wheelchair at a skate park in Medellin, Colombia, Wednesday, Nov....

A woman leads her cow through a field in Pisac, southern rural Peru, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. This year has also been unusually dry in some agricultural...

Patricio Rodriguez of Bolivia's Jorge Wilstermann grimaces after failing to score against Paraguay's Libertad during a Copa Libertadores round of sixt...

NOVEMBER 27-DECEMBER 3, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Updated : 2020-12-04 14:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Chinese woman who splashed ink on Xi poster resurfaces
Chinese woman who splashed ink on Xi poster resurfaces
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan