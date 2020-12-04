AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

Dressed in protective gear to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, a medical worker washes a patient's hair, at a military hospital set up to take ...
Dressed in protective gear to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, a medical worker washes a patient's hair, at a military hospital set up to take care of COVID-19 patients in Mexico City, Monday, November 30, 2020. As of last Friday, Mexico reported a record daily increase in the number of coronavirus cases, with Mexico City reporting the biggest portion of the surge in cases. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Protesters run past a burning bus stop as they seek refuge from a police during clashes after a protest against President Sebastian Pinera demanding the release of the anti-government protesters detained since the anti-government protests began in 2019, in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Trucks line up as farmworkers block the Pan-American highway during a protest in Villacuri, Ica province, Peru, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. The workers are demanding better wages and health benefits. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
A clothes vendor waits for clients near a bus station in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. According to Brazil's state statistics institute a record-high number of more than 14 million people looked for work and could not find it in the third quarter. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Protesters try to topple a damaged bus outside the National Palace demanding the resignation of President Alejandro Giammattei, in Guatemala City, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Protests continue against Giammattei and the legislature for approving a budget that cut educational and health spending. Guatemala's Congress backed down on Monday on the proposed federal budget. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
A child dressed a Venezuelan Saint Jose Gregorio Hernandez attends a ceremony to place the foundation stone for a chappell dedicated to the saint at the Hugo Chavez housing project, prior to a political rally for the upcoming Dec. 6 midterm elections, in Catia la Mar, Venezuela, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
Volunteers spray disinfectant in an alley to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus, at the Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Volunteers who have been sanitizing the narrow alleyways and homes in the shantytowns in Rio provided this service for the last time on Saturday. The volunteers led by Thiago Firmino said they have run out funds even as the number of COVID-19 infections are spiking again in the city. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Martin Londoño, right, owner of MATT, an electric wheelchair tour company, rides his wheelchair at a skate park in Medellin, Colombia, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Londoño says he is trying to promote his tour on social media while building partnerships with local travel companies. He dreams of taking the wheelchair tours to other cities in Colombia, Latin America and the United States. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
A woman leads her cow through a field in Pisac, southern rural Peru, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. This year has also been unusually dry in some agricultural regions of Peru. The lack of rain, combined with frigid overnight temperatures, has many farmers worried their crops will go bad if the weather doesn't improve soon. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
Patricio Rodriguez of Bolivia's Jorge Wilstermann grimaces after failing to score against Paraguay's Libertad during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen second leg soccer match at the Felix Capriles stadium in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
NOVEMBER 27-DECEMBER 3, 2020
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.
