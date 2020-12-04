AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

Volunteers spray disinfectant in an alley to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus, at the Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturd... Volunteers spray disinfectant in an alley to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus, at the Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Volunteers who have been sanitizing the narrow alleyways and homes in the shantytowns in Rio provided this service for the last time on Saturday. The volunteers led by Thiago Firmino said they have run out funds even as the number of COVID-19 infections are spiking again in the city. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)