PageGroup Greater China is awarded as one of the ‘Best Workplaces in Greater China™ 2020’ by Great Place to Work®

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 4 December 2020 - It's no easy feat to cultivate a high-trust, high-performance organisation. According to Great Place to Work®, it takes the commitment of dedicated and motivated employees and leaders to achieve such a lofty goal. We're proud to announce that Great Place to Work® has named PageGroup Greater China as one of the 'Best Workplaces in Greater China™'.

This year 38 companies made it to the list. Great Place to Work® applied the survey to more than 108 companies with more than 150,000 employees in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. This survey assesses employees' perceptions of leadership, organizational culture and trust, and is decisive for being selected for the "Best Workplaces in Greater China™".

Regional Managing Director of PageGroup Greater China, Andy Bentote, says, "We are proud and humbled that PageGroup Greater China has been named one of the 'Best Workplaces in Greater China 2020' by Great Place to Work. We believe the human element sets us apart. We commit to developing people through coaching, mentoring and feedback to give them the tools they need to do their job well. We make sure diversity and inclusion is an inherent part of our culture and embedded into our employee lifecycle. Through this we ensure we minimise unconscious bias and our people can really be their true selves at work.

"There has been much emphasis on agility while managing challenges brought about by COVID-19 and hence we are particularly pleased to receive this accolade during such a difficult year. The senior leaders at PageGroup always lead by example to embrace the change in our new shared reality. We have adopted virtual interactions as part of the new normal and reshaped our vision to truly focus on Customers, People and the Future," continues Andy Bentote.





About the Best Workplaces in Greater China™ List

Since 2012, Great Place to Work® has identified the top organisations that create great workplaces in Greater China in which they operate through the publication of the Best Workplaces in Greater China™ List.





To be considered eligible for the Best Workplaces in Greater China™ List, companies must score at least 70% in the overall result of the Trust Index© employee survey and meet other standard requirements and Culture Audit© assessment.





Contact us

www.greatplacetowork.cn

CN_Contact@greatplacetowork.com