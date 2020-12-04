Alexa
Keve Aluma leads No. 16 Virginia Tech past VMI, 64-57

By  Associated Press
2020/12/04 12:45
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Keve Aluma had 17 points and 12 rebounds and No. 16 Virginia Tech won its 34th consecutive nonconference game at home, beating VMI 64-57 on Thursday night.

Tyrece Radford added 13 points and Justyn Mutts had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Hokies (4-0). They led 30-23 at halftime and used a 9-0 run in the second half to take control. Radford had five points in the burst, including a three-point play to finish it.

Myles Lewis had 13 points and 12 rebounds to lead VMI (2-2). Greg Parham added 12 points.

The Hokies led 36-26 before the Ketdets scored 13 straight to take a 39-36 lead. Trey Bonham finished the run with a steal and layup. The Hokies still trailed 45-41 with just over eight minutes to play before scoring nine straight to reclaim the lead.

BIG PICTURE

VMI: The Keydets closed to 59-55 on Parham's 3-pointer in the final minute and nearly pulled off the upset.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies shot just 35% (21 of 60) and were just 4 of 27 from 3-points range.

UP NEXT

VMI: Host Regent on Monday night.

Virginia Tech: Host Penn State in the Big TenACC Challenge on Tuesday night.

