Minnesota advances to Western final, beating Sporting KC 3-0

By  Associated Press
2020/12/04 12:26
Minnesota United players celebrate after a goal by Bakaye Dibassy during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Sporting Kansas City on Thursda...
Minnesota United defender Bakaye Dibassy (21) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Spor...
Minnesota United midfielder Osvaldo Alonso (6) celebrates after a goal by Bakaye Dibassy during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against ...
Minnesota United players celebrate after a goal by Kevin Molino, right, during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against Sporting Kansas C...
Sporting Kansas City midfielder Ilie Sanchez, left, and Minnesota United midfielder Marlon Hairston battle for the ball during the second half of an M...
Minnesota United manager Adrian Heath watches during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Sporting Kansas City Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, Kansa...
Minnesota United defender Bakaye Dibassy, left, and Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell battle for the ball during the second half of an MLS s...

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kevin Molino scored twice in the first half and Minnesota United advanced to the MLS Western Conference finals, beating Sporting Kansas City 3-0 on Thursday night.

Fourth-seeded Minnesota will play at No. 2 seed Seattle on Monday night for a spot in the MLS Cup finals.

Bakaye Dibassy also scored, and Emanuel Reynoso assists on all three goals.

Molino opened the scoring in the 27th minute with a run up the left side to finish a feed from Reynoso. Eight minutes later, Molino wrapped his right foot around Reynoso’s chip pass with just enough pace to get it past goalkeeper Tim Melia.

Dibassy made it 3-0 with a header to finish Reynoso’s corner in the 39th minute.

