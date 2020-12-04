Alexa
Esposito carries Sacramento St. past Idaho 77-55

By  Associated Press
2020/12/04 12:16
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Ethan Esposito scored 16 points as Sacramento State routed Idaho 77-55 in a Big Sky Conference opener on Thursday night.

Christian Terrell and Bryce Fowler added 15 points each for the Hornets. Terrell also had seven rebounds.

Deshaun Highler had 11 points for Sacramento State (2-0, 1-0).

Gabe Quinnett had 14 points for the Vandals (0-1, 0-1). Scott Blakney added 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

