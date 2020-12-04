Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Kinsey scores 31 to carry Marshall past Wright St. 80-64

By  Associated Press
2020/12/04 11:55
Kinsey scores 31 to carry Marshall past Wright St. 80-64

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Taevion Kinsey had a career-high 31 points and Jarrod West set the school record for steals and Marshall beat Wright St. 80-64 on Thursday night.

West had 19 points, nine assists and six rebounds for Marshall but it was the second of his four steals that made history. He now has 211 assists to pass Skip Henderson (1984-88). West, now tied for seventh in Conference USA history, also set the single-season Marshall record with80 as a sophomore.

Kinsey hit 13 of 15 free throws and grabbed seven rebounds. Darius George added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Thundering Herd (2-0).

Trey Calvin had 16 points for the Raiders (0-1). Tanner Holden added 13 points and nine rebounds. Loudon Love had 11 points and 16 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.comand J

Updated : 2020-12-04 13:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Chinese woman who splashed ink on Xi poster resurfaces
Chinese woman who splashed ink on Xi poster resurfaces
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan