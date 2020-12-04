Alexa
The Citadel defeats NC A&T 78-70

By  Associated Press
2020/12/04 12:04
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Fletcher Abee and Hayden Brown scored 20 points apiece and The Citadel rallied from a 16-point second-half deficit to defeat NC A&T 78-70 on Thursday night.

Tyler Moffe added 15 points and Kaiden Rice 14 off the bench for the Bulldogs (2-0). Brown also had 11 rebounds. Stephen Clark had five blocks.

The Citadel, which last started 2-0 16 seasons ago, trailed 46-30 with 17 minutes to go.

Kenyon Duling had 13 points for the Aggies (2-3). Quentin Jones added 12 points and seven rebounds. Tyler Maye had 12 points. Kameron Langley had 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-04 13:03 GMT+08:00

