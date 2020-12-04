Alexa
TCU holds off Northwestern State 74-68

By  Associated Press
2020/12/04 11:27
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — RJ Nembhard had 23 points, Kevin Samuel added 12 points and 15 rebounds, and TCU held off Northwestern State for a 74-68 win on Thursday night.

PJ Fuller scored 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting and Jaedon LeDee scored 11 for the Horned Frogs (4-0). Nembhard was 9 of 17 from the field.

TCU pulled away with a 15-3 run to take its largest lead at 70-56 on Mike Miles’ 3-pointer with 3:57 left in the game.

Trenton Massner scored 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting for the Demons (0-4), and Kendal Coleman added 15 points.

Northwestern State trailed by 12 points in the first half, closed the deficit to six by halftime and opened the second half with a 9-2 run to briefly take the lead at 43-42. Nembhard's jumper ended the run and TCU never trailed again, but the Demons were back within 55-53 near the midpoint of the second half.

TCU hosts Oklahoma on Sunday to begin the Big 12 season for both teams.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

