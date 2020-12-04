Alexa
Minnesota 3, Sporting Kansas City 0

By  Associated Press
2020/12/04 11:39
Minnesota 3 0 3
Sporting Kansas City 0 0 0

First half_1, Minnesota, Molino, 12 (Reynoso), 27th minute; 2, Minnesota, Molino, 13 (Reynoso), 35th; 3, Minnesota, Dibassy, 1 (Reynoso), 39th.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dayne St Clair, Adrian Zendejas; Sporting Kansas City, Tim Melia, John Pulskamp.

Yellow Cards_Reynoso, Minnesota, 42nd; Gregus, Minnesota, 57th; Gasper, Minnesota, 80th; Dibassy, Minnesota, 82nd; Hairston, Minnesota, 84th.

Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt, Peter Manikowski, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Victor Rivas.

___

Lineups

Minnesota_Dayne St Clair; Michael Boxall, Bakaye Dibassy, Chase Gasper, Romain Metanire; Osvaldo Alonso (Hassani Dotson, 72nd), Ethan Finlay, Jan Gregus, Robin Lod, Kevin Molino (Jacori Hayes, 88th), Emanuel Reynoso (Marlon Hairston, 80th); .

Sporting Kansas City_Tim Melia; Amadou Dia (Luis Martins, 55th), Jaylin Lindsey, Roberto Puncec, Winston Reid; Gianluca Busio (Gadi Kinda, 56th), Roger Espinoza (Felipe Hernandez, 78th), Ilie Sanchez; Gerso Fernandes (Erik Hurtado, 68th), Johnny Russell, Khiry Shelton.

Updated : 2020-12-04 13:03 GMT+08:00

