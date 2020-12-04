Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

McDowell leads Liberty past St. Francis (Pa.) 78-62

By  Associated Press
2020/12/04 11:39
McDowell leads Liberty past St. Francis (Pa.) 78-62

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Keegan McDowell had a career-high 21 points as Liberty defeated St. Francis (Pa.) 78-62 on Thursday night.

McDowell hit 5 of 7 3-pointers. Chris Parker had 13 points and six assists for Liberty (3-2). Shiloh Robinson and Blake Preston each had seven rebounds.

Darius McGhee, whose 17 points per game coming into the matchup led the Flames, was held to eight points (3 of 10).

Mark Flagg had 13 points for the Red Flash (1-3). Myles Thompson and Tyler Stewart each added 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-04 13:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Chinese woman who splashed ink on Xi poster resurfaces
Chinese woman who splashed ink on Xi poster resurfaces
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan