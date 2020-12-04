Alexa
Temperatures in North Taiwan dip to 13 C, rain expected over weekend

Balmy weather predicted for central and southern Taiwan from Saturday into next week

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/04 11:42
Temperatures in northern Taiwan dropped to 13-14 degrees Celsius on Friday. 

Temperatures in northern Taiwan dropped to 13-14 degrees Celsius on Friday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Temperatures in northern Taiwan dropped to 13-14 degrees Celsius early Friday morning (Dec. 4) under the influence of northeasterly winds, but are forecast to bounce back to between 16 and 23 C over the weekend.

Low temperatures of 13 to 14 C were recorded in northern and central Taiwan on Friday morning and plunged to 12 C on outlying islands, including Lienchiang County. Showers, cloudy skies and chilly temps are expected for the weekend in Taipei, Keelung, Hsinchu, and Yilan.

However, the weather will get warmer over the weekend from Taichung to Kaohsiung, with daytime highs forecast to reach 23 C in Taichung, 28 C in Nantou, 29 C in Chiayi City, 27 C in Tainan, 28 C in Kaohsiung, 29 C in Pingtung, 27 C in Taitung and night time lows to reach between 16 and 21 C, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The moist air is expected to bring occasional rain across the northern and eastern parts of the island until next Wed. (Dec. 9). No snowfall has been observed on the country's highest peak, Yushan (Jade Mountain), as there was not enough moisture in the air — even though temperatures dropped to minus 2.8 C early Friday morning.
