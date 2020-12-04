AP Week in Pictures: Asia

An Oriental darter (Anhinga melanogaster) tosses up its catch of a small fish at a lake outside Putrajaya, Malaysia, on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Pho... An Oriental darter (Anhinga melanogaster) tosses up its catch of a small fish at a lake outside Putrajaya, Malaysia, on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

A man and a woman walk past near the Olympic rings floating in the water in the Odaiba section Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Tokyo. The Olympic Symbol was... A man and a woman walk past near the Olympic rings floating in the water in the Odaiba section Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Tokyo. The Olympic Symbol was reinstalled after it was taken down for maintenance ahead of the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

A boy plays smoke from fumigation being carried out by a municipal worker at a residential area in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (AP Photo... A boy plays smoke from fumigation being carried out by a municipal worker at a residential area in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Hong Kong activists Joshua Wong, right, and Ivan Lam, left, are escorted by Correctional Services officers to prison, in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Dec. 2,... Hong Kong activists Joshua Wong, right, and Ivan Lam, left, are escorted by Correctional Services officers to prison, in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Three prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activists, Wong, Lam, and Agnes Chow were sentenced to jail Wednesday for a protest outside police headquarters as authorities step up a crackdown on opposition to tighter Chinese control of the territory. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

A family member of an inmate pleads lying at the feet of a policeman demanding to know the condition of her relative outside the Mahara prison complex... A family member of an inmate pleads lying at the feet of a policeman demanding to know the condition of her relative outside the Mahara prison complex following an overnight unrest in Mahara, outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Sri Lankan officials say six inmates were killed and 35 others were injured when guards opened fire to control a riot at a prison on the outskirts of the capital. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Indian farmer Surender Singh, 70, sits on a chair and gets a massage, next to a truck parked on a highway as part of protests against new farm bills, ... Indian farmer Surender Singh, 70, sits on a chair and gets a massage, next to a truck parked on a highway as part of protests against new farm bills, at the Delhi-Haryana state border, India, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. The farmers are protesting new laws they say will result in their exploitation by corporations, eventually rendering them landless. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Sikh devotees light candles in the pre-dawn hours at the illuminated Golden Temple, the holiest of Sikh shrines, during the birth anniversary of Guru ... Sikh devotees light candles in the pre-dawn hours at the illuminated Golden Temple, the holiest of Sikh shrines, during the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh Guru, in Amritsar, India, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Prabhjot Gill)

Kashmiri Muslim devotees pray as head priest displays a relic of Sufi saint Syed Abdul Qadir Gilani at his shrine in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashm... Kashmiri Muslim devotees pray as head priest displays a relic of Sufi saint Syed Abdul Qadir Gilani at his shrine in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Hundreds of devotees thronged the shrine Friday to mark the saint's Urs or yearly commemoration. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

The three-finger protest gesture is flashed by a protester while holding a yellow duck, which has become a good-humored symbol of resistance during an... The three-finger protest gesture is flashed by a protester while holding a yellow duck, which has become a good-humored symbol of resistance during anti-government rallies, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 in Bangkok, Thailand. Pro-democracy demonstrators are continuing their protests calling for the government to step down and reforms to the constitution and the monarchy, despite legal charges being filed against them and the possibility of violence from their opponents or a military crackdown. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Protesters flash three-finger protest gestures as they gather to march in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Pro-democracy demonstrators are ... Protesters flash three-finger protest gestures as they gather to march in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Pro-democracy demonstrators are continuing their protests calling for the government to step down and reforms to the constitution and the monarchy, despite legal charges being filed against them and the possibility of violence from their opponents or a military crackdown. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Inflatable yellow ducks, which have become good-humored symbols of resistance during anti-government rallies, are lifted over a crowd of protesters Fr... Inflatable yellow ducks, which have become good-humored symbols of resistance during anti-government rallies, are lifted over a crowd of protesters Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 in Bangkok, Thailand. Pro-democracy demonstrators are continuing their protests calling for the government to step down and reforms to the constitution and the monarchy, despite legal charges being filed against them and the possibility of violence from their opponents or a military crackdown. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

NOV. 27-DEC. 3, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

