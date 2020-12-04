Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Asia

By  Associated Press
2020/12/04 09:45
Inflatable yellow ducks, which have become good-humored symbols of resistance during anti-government rallies, are lifted over a crowd of protesters Fr...
Protesters flash three-finger protest gestures as they gather to march in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Pro-democracy demonstrators are ...
The three-finger protest gesture is flashed by a protester while holding a yellow duck, which has become a good-humored symbol of resistance during an...
Kashmiri Muslim devotees pray as head priest displays a relic of Sufi saint Syed Abdul Qadir Gilani at his shrine in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashm...
Sikh devotees light candles in the pre-dawn hours at the illuminated Golden Temple, the holiest of Sikh shrines, during the birth anniversary of Guru ...
Indian farmer Surender Singh, 70, sits on a chair and gets a massage, next to a truck parked on a highway as part of protests against new farm bills, ...
A family member of an inmate pleads lying at the feet of a policeman demanding to know the condition of her relative outside the Mahara prison complex...
Hong Kong activists Joshua Wong, right, and Ivan Lam, left, are escorted by Correctional Services officers to prison, in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Dec. 2,...
A boy plays smoke from fumigation being carried out by a municipal worker at a residential area in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (AP Photo...
A man and a woman walk past near the Olympic rings floating in the water in the Odaiba section Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Tokyo. The Olympic Symbol was...
An Oriental darter (Anhinga melanogaster) tosses up its catch of a small fish at a lake outside Putrajaya, Malaysia, on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Pho...

NOV. 27-DEC. 3, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

