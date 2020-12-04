Alexa
No. 14 Maryland women make Big Ten record 21 3-pointers

By  Associated Press
2020/12/04 09:43
Maryland forward Angel Reese walks with crutches while on the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Towson, Thursday...
Maryland forward Angel Reese wears a boot while walking on crutches onto the court during a timeout against Towson during the second half of an NCAA c...
Maryland forward Mimi Collins shoots against Towson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in College Park...
Towson center LaKaitlin Wright, right, and Maryland guard Faith Masonius compete for a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Maryland guard Diamond Miller (1) goes up for a shot against Towson center LaKaitlin Wright (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball ...
Maryland guard Ashley Owusu (15) looks to pass as Towson guard Tarriyonna Gary defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thur...
Maryland guard Diamond Miller eyes the hoop before shooting against Towson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 3...
Towson forward Allie Kubek, right, works the floor against Maryland guard Faith Masonius (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball gam...
Towson guard Aleah Nelson drives against Maryland during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in College Park, ...

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Diamond Miller scored a career-high 28 points, Katie Benzan added 21, and the duo combined for 11 of Maryland's Big Ten record 21 3-pointers as the No. 14 Terrapins beat Towson 112-78 on Thursday night.

Maryland was 8 of 12 from 3-point range at the half and finished 21 of 31 (67.7%) — with three apiece from Chloe Bibby and Ashley Owusu. Seven Terrapins made a 3-pointer, and Towson was 7 of 19.

The previous conference record was 19, set by Iowa (at Northwestern) in 2014-15 and Minnesota (at Illinois) the following season. The NCAA record is 28 by Western Ill. on Nov. 12, 2018.

Maryland lost prized freshman starter Angel Reese to a right ankle injury in the first quarter. The 6-foot-3 wing, the No. 2 recruit in the nation, had two points in three minutes before the injury. She averaged 17 points in her first three games, including 20 in her debut.

Owusu also had a career high in scoring with 25 points and seven rebounds for Maryland (3-1).

Kionna Jeter scored 28 points on 12-of-28 shooting for Towson (2-1). Aleah Nelson added 18 points and Allie Kubek had 11.

Maryland’s next scheduled game on Saturday against Coppin State was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Eagles program. The Terrapins are scheduled to play on Tuesday against Mount St. Mary’s.

For more women’s basketball stories: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-04 11:31 GMT+08:00

