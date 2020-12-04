Importers to add ractopamine-free labels for pork

Representatives of nearly 70 companies in Taiwan that import pork issued a joint statement Thursday to highlight their unified stance against importing pork containing the livestock drug ractopamine and their commitment to labeling their products as ractopamine-free.

The statement was issued just before the central government begins allowing imports of American pork containing ractopamine from Jan. 1, 2021 in an apparent attempt to pave the way to a trade deal with the United States.

For more than a decade, the U.S. has pushed ractopamine as being safe for human consumption based on scientific studies, but critics say those studies have not been comprehensive and that ractopamine has harmful effects on pigs.

Its use is currently banned in 160 countries around the world, including European Union countries, Russia and China.

At a press conference, pork importers read the statement aloud, saying that they will import only ractopamine-free pork and will make their own ractopamine-free labels for imported pork after obtaining ractopamine-free pork certificates from exporters.

Lee Chun-lai (李春來), a representative of Hwa Han Frozen Food Industrial Co. said that the company's sales have dropped more than 20 percent due to the ractopamine controversy and that it is finding it difficult to stay afloat in the market.

"We are barely surviving," Lee said.

Lee said that as the government has not discussed the matter with domestic pork importers, they therefore decided to call the news conference and issue the statement in an attempt to help themselves and assure consumers of the safety of their pork products.

In response, Cabinet Secretary-General Li Meng-yen (李孟諺) said that labeling the country of origin for imported pork is an international practice, but there is no legislation in the world to mandate the labeling of ractopamine-free products. Therefore, the government has no legal authority to require importers to provide ractopamine-free labels for imported pork.

However, he went on, the government is glad if importers wish to label their products on their own.

Taiwan currently allows pork imports from the U.S. as long as they are free of ractopamine, but Washington has cited Taiwan's refusal to accept pork containing ractopamine as a barrier to trade and has blocked trade talks because of it.

According to official statistics, Taiwan's biggest sources of pork imports are Canada, Spain, the U.S. and Denmark. Last year, Taiwan's pork imports amounted to about 80,000 metric tons, accounting for 7-10 percent of its total pork consumption.

Taiwan imported 11,058 metric tons of pork from the U.S. last year, making it Taiwan's third-biggest source of pork imports.