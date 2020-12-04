Alexa
Hockey Canada: Rangers won't loan Lafreniere to junior team

By  Associated Press
2020/12/04 08:37
RED DEER, Alberta (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere will not play for Canada in the world junior hockey championship.

Hockey Canada said in a statement Thursday that the NHL’s New York Rangers will not loan Lafreniere to Canada’s team for the tournament in Edmonton.

The Rangers selected Lafreniere with the No. 1 pick this year in the NHL draft.

Lafreniere led Canada to a gold medal at the 2020 junior championship in the Czech Republic. He had four goals and six assists in five games and was named tournament MVP.

All activity at Canada’s camp has been suspended from Nov. 25 until at least Sunday after two players and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Updated : 2020-12-04 09:59 GMT+08:00

