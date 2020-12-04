Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Friday IV carries E. Illinois over Chicago St. 78-56

By  Associated Press
2020/12/04 07:27
Friday IV carries E. Illinois over Chicago St. 78-56

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Sammy Friday IV scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds 16 points to lead Eastern Illinois to a 78-56 win over Chicago State on Thursday.

Josiah Wallace had 15 points for the Panthers (1-3). Jordan Skipper-Brown added 13 points and Marvin Johnson had 11 points and six rebounds.

Levelle Zeigler had 11 points for the Cougars (0-4) Isaiah Lewis added 11 points. Aaris-Monte Bonds had 10 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-04 08:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Chinese woman who splashed ink on Xi poster resurfaces
Chinese woman who splashed ink on Xi poster resurfaces
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan