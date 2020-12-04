Alexa
Marcinkowski added to US roster, replacing Ochoa

By  Associated Press
2020/12/04 06:23
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — San Jose goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski was added Wednesday to the U.S. training camp ahead of a Dec. 9 exhibition against El Salvador in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The 23-year-old replaced Salt Lake's David Ochoa, who strained his right quadriceps.

Marcinkowski trained with the national team in May 2019 and January 2020 but has yet to make his national team debut.

D.C. United's Bill Hamid and Benfica's CJ Dos Santos are the other goalkeepers in camp.

