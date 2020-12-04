No. 19 Oklahoma State to TCU still with a Big 12 title shot

No. 19 Oklahoma State (6-2, 5-2 Big 12, No. 15 CFP) at TCU (4-4, 4-4), Saturday at noon EST (ESPN2).

Line: Oklahoma State by 1 1/2.

Series record: Oklahoma St. leads 16-12-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Oklahoma State, the only Big 12 team to beat league-leading No. 12 Iowa State, still has an shot at making the conference championship with two games left. But the Cowboys need some help to get into the Dec. 19 game. TCU plays at home for the first time in four weeks, and with a victory finishes with a winning Big 12 record after starting 1-3. The Horned Frogs have added a non-conference home game against Louisiana Tech on Dec. 12.

KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma State WR Tylan Wallace, who is from Fort Worth, vs. the TCU secondary. Wallace is the Big 12′s leading receiver with 46 catches for 785 yards, with five TDs that rank second. His 3,287 career yards receiving are the most among active FBS players. TCU CB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson is tied for the Big 12 lead and is third nationally with 10 pass breakups.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oklahoma State: Junior college transfer RB Dezmon Jackson is expected to get his second start, a week after running for 235 yards and three touchdowns in a win at Texas Tech filling in for injured backs Chuba Hubbard and LD Brown. The 235 yards are a single-game high in the Big 12 this season.

TCU: DE Khari Coleman has 11 1/2 tackles for loss, the most among all freshmen nationally and fourth overall in the Big 12.

FACTS & FIGURES

Oklahoma State beat TCU 34-27 at home last year, after the Horned Frogs also won by a touchdown margin in their last meeting in Fort Worth two years ago. ... The Cowboys are going for their 100th win since 2010, which would be the 11th-most among FBS teams. Only Oklahoma's 115 are more in the Big 12 during that span. ... TCU's defense has 16 sacks in the last four games after only five in the first four games.

