No. 23 Washington plays host to displaced Stanford

No. 23 Washington (3-0, 3-0 Pac-12) vs. Stanford (1-2, 1-2), Saturday, 4 p.m. EST, (FOX).

Line: Washington by 11 ½.

Series Record: Tied 43-43-4

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Washington has the inside track on the Pac-12 North title and a spot in the conference championship game, and can’t afford a slip up against the Cardinal. Washington kept its hopes alive for a division title rallying from a 21-0 deficit to beat Utah 24-21 last week. Stanford is a nomad for the next two weeks at least, forced to move from campus after restrictions on practices and games from Santa Clara County (Calif.). The Cardinal spent the week in the Seattle area prepping for the game and are expected to spend next week in Oregon ahead of their game with Oregon State.

KEY MATCHUP

Stanford’s offensive line vs. Washington’s pass rush. One of the biggest surprises for Washington and one of its most disruptive forces has been Zion Tupuola-Fetui. He has seven sacks in three games and Washington has 10 as a team. Stanford’s protection has been solid, allowing just five sacks in its three games.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Stanford: RB Austin Jones. With Washington’s strong pass rush and exceptional secondary, the Cardinal will need a big game from their top running back. Jones had 100 yards and two TDs in the opener at Oregon, and 85 yards and two more scores last week against California.

Washington: QB Dylan Morris. The redshirt freshman had his first signature moment in the fourth quarter last week leading the Huskies on a game-winning 88-yard drive in the final minutes to beat Utah. Morris made some youthful mistakes against the Utes but also came through at the most important moments.

FACTS & FIGURES

Washington will be playing its fourth straight home game for the first time since 2014. The Huskies had road games at California and Washington State canceled due to COVID-19 issues. ... Stanford’s last win in Seattle came in 2014, a 20-13 victory. ... Stanford coach David Shaw needs one win to reach 60 in his career. He would be the sixth fastest in conference history to reach 60 wins. ... In each of its three games Washington has held its opponent scoreless for a half -- second half vs. Oregon State and Utah; first half vs. Arizona.

