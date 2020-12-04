No. 13 Oklahoma hosts Baylor, eye on Big 12 title game berth

Baylor (2-5, 2-5 Big 12) at No. 13 Oklahoma (6-2, 5-2, No. 11 CFP), 8 p.m. EST, FOX.

Line: Oklahoma by 21.

Series record: Oklahoma leads 27-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Oklahoma improves its chances of clinching a berth in the Big 12 title game with a win. A loss would open the door for rival Oklahoma State. The Sooners will try to get rolling again after last week’s game at West Virginia was postponed due to COVID-19 cases and contact tracing in the Oklahoma program. Baylor is looking to build some momentum after beating Kansas State last week to snap a five-game losing streak.

KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler vs. Baylor defense. Rattler leads the Big 12 in passing efficiency with a 168.3 rating in league games. Baylor ranks second in the conference with just 183.9 passing yards per game allowed in league play. Baylor has intercepted a league-best nine passes. Safety Jalen Pitre has returned two of those for touchdowns.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Baylor: QB Charlie Brewer. Brewer has been better since the Bears simplified the game plan for him. Brewer passed for 349 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two scores in the 32-31 win over Kansas State. The Bears have tried to take better advantage of his versatility, running him 16 times against Texas Tech and 23 times against Kansas State.

Oklahoma: RB Rhamondre Stevenson. He has rushed for 332 yards and five touchdowns in three games and caught nine passes for 127 yards. The Sooners are averaging 55 points per game since Stevenson returned from suspension.

FACTS & FIGURES

Oklahoma is averaging 50.2 points in its past five games. ... Baylor leads the Big 12 and ranks 12th nationally in turnover margin (1.00). The Bears have 14 takeaways on the season including nine interceptions and five fumble recoveries. ... OU has scored at least 28 points in a school-record 60 consecutive contests. ... Baylor receiver RJ Sneed ranks third in the Big 12 in yards per game (62.1) and fifth in receptions per game (4.7). Baylor RB Trestan Ebner leads all active FBS running backs with 1,222 career yards receiving.

___

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25