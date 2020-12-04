NFL reinstates Gordon, can play in final 2 games for Seattle

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon (10) sets up against the Carolina Panthers during the second half... FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon (10) sets up against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The Seahawks are bringing back wide receiver Josh Gordon on a one-year deal even as the talented pass catcher awaits reinstatement from the NFL after his latest suspension. Gordon’s signing was confirmed on Twitter by his agent David Canter on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, just two days before the Seahawks must cut their roster to 53 players. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco, File)

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Josh Gordon was conditionally reinstated by the NFL on Thursday and can begin the process of joining the Seattle Seahawks roster as early as Friday.

Commissioner Roger Goodell reinstated Gordon after nearly a one-year suspension following his latest off-field transgression for violations of the league’s substance abuse policies. Gordon was suspended in December 2019 for violating the league’s drug policy. He tested positive for performance enhancers and “substances of abuse,” the league said in a statement at the time.

It was the eighth time overall Gordon had been suspended by either his team or the NFL, including six times since 2013, mostly for violating the league’s policies on banned substances.

But his time in Seattle last season was mostly positive and the Seahawks signed Gordon in September knowing there would be no guarantee that Gordon would be reinstated during the 2020 season.

The league said Gordon can begin COVID-19 testing on Friday and may begin attending team and individual meetings next Wednesday should his COVID tests come back negative. He can also begin individual workouts and strength and conditioning.

Gordon cannot practice with the team until Dec. 21 following Seattle’s Week 15 game at Washington. Gordon will be eligible to play in Seattle’s final two regular-season games.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL