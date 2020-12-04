Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/04 05:51
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

U.S. stock indexes ended mostly higher Thursday after a late stumble left the S&P 500 just short of another all-time high.

A couple of economic reports, including one showing fewer U.S. workers filed for unemployment benefits last week, helped support stocks.

The wobbly trading came after Wall Street rocketed higher last month as hopes built for coming COVID-19 vaccines.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 slipped 2.29 points, or 0.1%, to 3,666.72.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 85.73 points, or 0.3%, to 29,969.52.

The Nasdaq composite added 27.82 points, or 0.2%, to 12,377.18.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 10.67 points, or 0.6%, to 1,848.70.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 28.37 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is up 59.15 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 171.33 points, or 1.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 6.57 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 435.94 points, or 13.5%.

The Dow is up 1,431.08 points, or 5%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,404.58 points, or 37.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 180.23 points, or 10.8%.

Updated : 2020-12-04 07:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Chinese woman who splashed ink on Xi poster resurfaces
Chinese woman who splashed ink on Xi poster resurfaces
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan