Attorney charged with plot to steal Somali government funds

By  Associated Press
2020/12/04 05:42
GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A Maryland attorney has been charged with engaging in a scheme to fraudulently obtain more than $12.5 million in Somali government assets from financial institutions and keep a portion of the money for himself.

A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted Jeremy Wyeth Schulman, 45, of Bethesda, on charges including wire fraud, mail fraud, bank fraud and money laundering.

Schulman and others tried to fraudulently obtain control over hundreds of millions of dollars in Central Bank of Somalia assets held in bank accounts that had been frozen due to civil war and political instability in the African country, the 11-count indictment says.

Schulman presented banks with forged and falsified documents to fraudulently gain control of millions of dollars in Somali government assets between 2010 to 2014, the indictment says. It also says Schulman personally received hundreds of thousands of dollars in compensation from the law firm that improperly retained $3.3 million of the Somali assets for fees and expenses.

Schulman is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Monday before a federal magistrate judge in Greenbelt, Maryland. He didn’t immediately respond to a message left with his law office.

Updated : 2020-12-04 06:59 GMT+08:00

