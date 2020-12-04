Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

VIRUS TODAY: State action on vaccine, virus relief package

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/04 05:37
Gilero employee Anne-Marie Dutch assembles a face shield in Pittsboro, N.C., as Gov. Roy Cooper tours the facility Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. The medical...
Jamillette Gomes holds her two-year-old son, Avian, as he receives a COVID-19 test, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Lawrence, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendol...
FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2020, file photo, marks are seen on the face of registered nurse Shelly Girardin as she removes a protective mask after perfor...

Gilero employee Anne-Marie Dutch assembles a face shield in Pittsboro, N.C., as Gov. Roy Cooper tours the facility Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. The medical...

Jamillette Gomes holds her two-year-old son, Avian, as he receives a COVID-19 test, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Lawrence, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendol...

FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2020, file photo, marks are seen on the face of registered nurse Shelly Girardin as she removes a protective mask after perfor...

Here's what's happening Thursday with the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

THREE THINGS TO KNOW TODAY

— States are crafting plans that decide who should be at the front of the line for a COVID-19 vaccine and where the doses should be shipped once the federal government provides emergency authorization, which could happen as early as next week. State officials are prioritizing groups such as nursing home residents and staff members, front-line health care workers and first responders.

— An analysis argues for targeting the first vaccines to the same low-income Black, Hispanic and Native American households that have disproportionately suffered from the coronavirus. The federal government is taking a different approach, allocating the vaccine to states based on population.

— House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell had a telephone conversation about an end-of-year virus relief package, providing a sign that a stalemate could be broken in gridlocked Washington.

THE NUMBERS: The nation keeps posting dismal numbers on every level of virus metrics: Deaths topped 3,000 and new cases exceeded 200,000 Wednesday, and the number of people hospitalized pushed past 100,000.

QUOTABLE: “I may end up taking it on TV or having it filmed, just so that people know that I trust this science." — Barack Obama on the news that he and other former presidents are willing to get COVID-19 shots publicly.

ICYMI: The pandemic has made it impossible for veterans to travel to Hawaii for the anniversary of the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor that plunged the U.S. into World War II. The National Park Service and Navy have closed the anniversary ceremony to the public, and the event will be livestreamed instead.

ON THE HORIZON: The monthly jobs report. The government on Friday releases its monthly unemployment figure for November in a report that will show the strain the surging virus is placing on the economy.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Updated : 2020-12-04 06:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Chinese woman who splashed ink on Xi poster resurfaces
Chinese woman who splashed ink on Xi poster resurfaces
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan