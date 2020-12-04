Bengals' Burrow has knee surgery, complete recovery expected

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) points to his knee as he is charted off the field after an injury in the second half of an NFL football ... Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) points to his knee as he is charted off the field after an injury in the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Landover. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is consoled by teammates as he is carted off the field during the second half of an NFL football game ag... Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is consoled by teammates as he is carted off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Landover. Burrow was carted off the field with a left knee injury. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is hit and sandwiched inbetween Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90), defensive tack... Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is hit and sandwiched inbetween Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90), defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) and Cincinnati Bengals offensive guard Mike Jordan (60), during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Landover, Md. After throwing a pass, Burrows was injured on this play and was carted off the field. (AP Photo/Al Drago)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looses his helmet as he is tackled by Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) and ... Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looses his helmet as he is tackled by Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) and defensive end Chase Young (99), during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Landover. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looses his helmet as he is tackled by Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) duri... Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looses his helmet as he is tackled by Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Landover. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow had knee surgery and is expected to make a full recovery, the team said Thursday.

The Bengals said Burrow's procedure on Wednesday “went as planned and he is expected to make a complete recovery.”

Burrow’s season ended Nov. 22 when he was hit by Washington pass-rushers and his leg was bent severely. The structural damage in his left knee required surgery, and he has extensive rehabilitation ahead.

Coach Zac Taylor has said he expects Burrow to be ready to play again at some point next season.

Burrow led LSU to the 2019 national championship and won the Heisman Trophy. He was the top overall draft pick by Cincinnati.

He threw for 2,668 yards and 13 TDs and five interceptions in his rookie year.

In the first game with former practice squad QB Brandon Allen replacing Burrow, the Bengals lost to the Giants 19-17 last week. They face the Dolphins on Sunday.

