Bengals' Burrow has knee surgery, complete recovery expected

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/04 04:25
CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow had knee surgery and is expected to make a full recovery, the team said Thursday.

The Bengals said Burrow's procedure on Wednesday “went as planned and he is expected to make a complete recovery.”

Burrow’s season ended Nov. 22 when he was hit by Washington pass-rushers and his leg was bent severely. The structural damage in his left knee required surgery, and he has extensive rehabilitation ahead.

Coach Zac Taylor has said he expects Burrow to be ready to play again at some point next season.

Burrow led LSU to the 2019 national championship and won the Heisman Trophy. He was the top overall draft pick by Cincinnati.

He threw for 2,668 yards and 13 TDs and five interceptions in his rookie year.

In the first game with former practice squad QB Brandon Allen replacing Burrow, the Bengals lost to the Giants 19-17 last week. They face the Dolphins on Sunday.

Updated : 2020-12-04 06:57 GMT+08:00

