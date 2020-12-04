Alexa
By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/04 04:47
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 36 cents to $45.64 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for February delivery rose 46 cents to $48.71 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 2 cents to $1.26 a gallon. January heating oil rose 3 cents to $1.39 a gallon. January natural gas fell 27 cents to $2.51 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $10.90 to $1,841.10 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 6 cents to $24.14 an ounce and March copper was little changed at $3.49 a pound.

The dollar fell to 103.97 Japanese yen from 104.56 yen. The euro rose to $1.2143 from $1.2100.

Updated : 2020-12-04 06:57 GMT+08:00

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Chinese woman who splashed ink on Xi poster resurfaces
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan
