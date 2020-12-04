Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Shut out for 9 months, fans back at top-level English soccer

By ROB HARRIS , AP Global Soccer Writer, Associated Press
2020/12/04 04:49
Soccer fans applaud as the teams enter the pitch for the Europa League group B soccer match between Arsenal and Rapid Wien at Emirates stadium in Lond...
Soccer fans wait for the start of the Europa League group B soccer match between Arsenal and Rapid Wien at Emirates stadium in London, England, Thursd...

Soccer fans applaud as the teams enter the pitch for the Europa League group B soccer match between Arsenal and Rapid Wien at Emirates stadium in Lond...

Soccer fans wait for the start of the Europa League group B soccer match between Arsenal and Rapid Wien at Emirates stadium in London, England, Thursd...

LONDON (AP) — Sitting apart but united in melody, Arsenal supporters restored a semblance of normality to an English stadium.

Even the customary chanting against its north London rival — “Stand up if you hate Tottenham” — was back.

The fans had waited 271 days to return to the Emirates Stadium, and to see Alexandre Lacazette run over to celebrate in front of them. Just as he did against West Ham in March, Lacazette scored first against Rapid Vienna.

The lucky 2,000 at Thursday's Europa League game were the first spectators allowed into a top-level competitive game in England since March 11 — the day the coronavirus was declared a pandemic by the W.H.O. Sports then shut down and stadiums were closed to spectators once competitions eventually resumed.

Britain is an outlier in Europe. It's had the most coronavirus deaths on the continent, with the total going over 60,000 with another 414 in the day before the Arsenal match. But it is the first of the major nations to allow supporters back into football games during COVID-19's second wave.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-04 06:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Chinese woman who splashed ink on Xi poster resurfaces
Chinese woman who splashed ink on Xi poster resurfaces
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan