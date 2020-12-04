Alexa
Hillary, Chelsea Clinton to tell unheralded heroes' stories

By  Associated Press
2020/12/04 03:05
Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton attends the premiere of the Hulu documentary "Hillary" in New York o March 4, 2020, left, and Chelsea Clint...

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hillary Rodham Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea, are forming a film production company that they say will tell the stories of people whose voices are often overlooked.

Their first project of their HiddenLight company is to be a documentary series called “Gutsy Women,” which Apple TV+ said in a separate announcement Thursday it plans to air at an unspecified future date.

Mother and daughter, who will host the series, say it was inspired by the 2019 book they co-authored: “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience."

“For too long, attention has been paid only to the loudest voices in the room. There have been generations of change-makers who have shaped and will continue to shape our world — often quietly, flying under the radar,” Hillary Clinton said in a statement. She added that the stories of those often-unheralded change-makers are the ones they plan to tell.

The Clintons join former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle in the film and TV production business; the Obamas' Higher Ground company has supported several projects, including the Oscar-winning documentary “American Factory.”

The pair partnered with Sam Branson in forming HiddenLight. The son of business tycoon Sir Richard Branson is an actor and also founder of the boutique production company Sundog Pictures.

HiddenLight says it also has plans to produce other documentaries as well as scripted and unscripted entertainment for TV, film and digital platforms.

“The stories we tell and the experiences we share shape the way we see each other and help us understand our own unique place in the world," said Chelsea Clinton.

Updated : 2020-12-04 05:25 GMT+08:00

