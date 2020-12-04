Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: UAlbany pauses both basketball programs

By  Associated Press
2020/12/04 02:19
In this Sunday, March 5, 2017, photo, officials Eric Brewton, left, Joe Vaszily, center, and Maj Forsberg stand together during a timeout during the w...

In this Sunday, March 5, 2017, photo, officials Eric Brewton, left, Joe Vaszily, center, and Maj Forsberg stand together during a timeout during the w...

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The University at Albany men’s and women’s basketball programs are on a temporary pause from team activities due to presumptive positive tests among individuals associated with both programs’ Tier 1 group.

Tier 1 individuals include coaches, athletes, team managers, athletic trainers, and support staff. They are tested three times a week in accordance with NCAA protocols.

Further testing and contact tracing are being conducted to determine the length of the pause and whether any additional measures are necessary.

___

A positive COVID-19 test has caused Boston University's men’s hockey team to pause all athletic activities and the school has canceled Saturday’s game at Connecticut.

According a statement from the school, the positive test was from a member of the team’s Tier 1 personnel, which includes coaches, athletes, and support staff. Tier 1 personnel are tested three times a week in accordance with NCAA, Hockey East, and university protocols.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-04 03:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Trump could visit Taiwan before leaving office: Japanese commentator
Trump could visit Taiwan before leaving office: Japanese commentator
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan