Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Farmers' protests snarl traffic, lead to clashes in Peru

By  Associated Press
2020/12/04 01:49
Drivers throw rockers trying to break a blockade on the Pan-American South Highway by farmworkers, on the fourth day of protests against the Agricultu...
Trucks sit idle on the Pan-American South Highway during a blockade set up by farmworkers, on the fourth day of protests against the Agricultural Prom...
Drivers throw rockers trying to break a blockade on the Pan-American South Highway by farmworkers, on the fourth day of protests against the Agricultu...
Trucks sit idle on the Pan-American South Highway during a blockade set up by farmworkers, on the fourth day of protests against the Agricultural Prom...
A farmworker, left center, is pushed aside as drivers and commuters demand that farmworkers open up a stretch of the Pan-American South Highway they h...
Venezuelan migrants heading to Chile walk around a blockade on the Pan-American South Highway set up by farmworkers on the fourth day of protests agai...
Drivers throw rockers trying to break a blockade on the Pan-American South Highway set up by farmworkers, on the fourth day of protests against the Ag...
Farmworkers eat breakfast as they block the Pan-American South Highway on the fourth day of protests against the Agricultural Promotion Law, in Villac...
Commuters walk around rocks serving as a blockade on the Pan-American South Highway set up by farmworkers on the fourth day of protests against the Ag...
Trucks line up as farmworkers block the Pan-American highway during a protest in Villacuri, Ica province, Peru, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. The workers a...
Farmworkers use a bus as a barricade to block the Pan-American highway during a protest in Villacuri, Ica province, Peru, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. The...

Drivers throw rockers trying to break a blockade on the Pan-American South Highway by farmworkers, on the fourth day of protests against the Agricultu...

Trucks sit idle on the Pan-American South Highway during a blockade set up by farmworkers, on the fourth day of protests against the Agricultural Prom...

Drivers throw rockers trying to break a blockade on the Pan-American South Highway by farmworkers, on the fourth day of protests against the Agricultu...

Trucks sit idle on the Pan-American South Highway during a blockade set up by farmworkers, on the fourth day of protests against the Agricultural Prom...

A farmworker, left center, is pushed aside as drivers and commuters demand that farmworkers open up a stretch of the Pan-American South Highway they h...

Venezuelan migrants heading to Chile walk around a blockade on the Pan-American South Highway set up by farmworkers on the fourth day of protests agai...

Drivers throw rockers trying to break a blockade on the Pan-American South Highway set up by farmworkers, on the fourth day of protests against the Ag...

Farmworkers eat breakfast as they block the Pan-American South Highway on the fourth day of protests against the Agricultural Promotion Law, in Villac...

Commuters walk around rocks serving as a blockade on the Pan-American South Highway set up by farmworkers on the fourth day of protests against the Ag...

Trucks line up as farmworkers block the Pan-American highway during a protest in Villacuri, Ica province, Peru, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. The workers a...

Farmworkers use a bus as a barricade to block the Pan-American highway during a protest in Villacuri, Ica province, Peru, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. The...

VILLACURI, Peru (AP) — Farmers demanding better pay have blocked a major highway in Peru for days, prompting truckers and motorists caught in nearly 10 miles (15 kilometers) of backed up traffic to pelt them with rocks on Thursday.

Truckers complained that cargos were about to spoil and motorists complained of lack of food and water. But police declined to intervene at the blockade about 300 kilometers (180 miles) by road south of the Peruvian capital. Other protoests broke out north of Lima, with farm workers clashing with the police who used tear gas.

The farm workers in the grape-producing region complain they are paid about $10 for a 12- to 14-hour workday. They are protesting clauses in a law that exempts them from benefits given other workers, including annual bonuses and vacations.

Updated : 2020-12-04 03:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Trump could visit Taiwan before leaving office: Japanese commentator
Trump could visit Taiwan before leaving office: Japanese commentator
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan