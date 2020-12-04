Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Italy giving Ioane debut vs Wales in Autumn Nations Cup

By  Associated Press
2020/12/04 00:43
Italy giving Ioane debut vs Wales in Autumn Nations Cup

ROME (AP) — Benetton wing Montanna Ioane will debut for Italy against Wales in the Autumn Nations Cup playoffs on Saturday in Llanelli.

Ioane, born in Australia and the nephew of former Wallabies back Digby Ioane, qualified for Italy this month on the three-year residency rule.

Also, scrumhalf Steve Varney will start a test for the first time and reunite with flyhalf Paolo Garbisi, re-establishing the halves who led Italy to victory over Wales in January in the Under-20 Six Nations. That day, Garbisi kicked 12 points and Varney was player of the match.

Jacopo Trulla, also the under-20 fullback that day in Colwyn Bay, has been moved from the wing to fullback for the senior match, a playoff for fifth-sixth.

The pack is unchanged from that which lost to France 36-5 last weekend in Paris.

“We have a new opportunity to ... try to show our worth,” coach Franco Smith said on Thursday.

___

Italy: Jacopo Trulla, Luca Sperandio, Marco Zanon, Carlo Canna, Montanna Ioane, Paolo Garbisi, Stephen Varney; Braam Steyn, Johan Meyer, Maxime Mbanda’, Niccolò Cannone, Marco Lazzaroni, Giosuè Zilocchi, Luca Bigi (captain), Danilo Fischetti. Reserves: Leonardo Ghiraldini, Simone Ferrari, Pietro Ceccarelli, Cristian Stoian, Michele Lamaro, Guglielmo Palazzani, Tommaso Allan, Federico Mori.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-04 02:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Trump could visit Taiwan before leaving office: Japanese commentator
Trump could visit Taiwan before leaving office: Japanese commentator
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan