Large explosion at Bristol wastewater facility in England

By  Deutsche Welle
2020/12/03 15:02
Large explosion at Bristol wastewater facility in England

An industrial area about 195 kilometers (120 miles) west of London has been jolted by a large explosion which caused "multiple casualties," according to a spokesman for the local Avon Fire and Rescue Service.

The spokesman could not confirm how many people had been injured or killed.

"The incident is ongoing," he said. A witness said a helicopter had flown overhead "looking for missing people."

The explosion took place at a wastewater treatment facility on Kings Weston Lane in the Avonmouth suburb of Bristol, operated by Wessex Water.

Avon and Somerset police said the blast appeared to have involved a chemical tank.

This is a developing story, more to follow...

ipj/msh (Reuters, AFP, AP)

