No. 8 BYU to play No. 14 Coastal Carolina; replaces Liberty

By RALPH D. RUSSO , AP College Football Writer, Associated Press
2020/12/03 22:47
No. 8 BYU will play at No. 14 Coastal Carolina on Saturday after the Chanticleers’ original opponent, No. 25 Liberty, was hit with COVID-19 issues.

Liberty said Thursday it has paused all team activities. BYU at Coastal Carolina will start at 5:30 p.m. EST.

The Cougars (9-0) have been looking to add another game to improve their case for a major bowl bid. Meanwhile, the Chanticleers (9-0) have ESPN’s “College GameDay” coming to Conway, South Carolina.

Discussions between BYU and Coastal Carolina began earlier in the week when it became apparent that Liberty might not be able to play because of COVID-19 cases on the team.

The Chanticleers have already earned a spot in the Sun Belt championship game, which will be played Dec. 19, but could still be in play to earn a spot in the major bowl game as College Football Playoff selection committee's highest-ranked Group of Five conference champion.

Independent BYU is not eligible for that spot and is ranked No. 13 by the committee. The Cougars will likely need to move up at least a spot or two to have a chance for a New Year's six bowl bid and the $4 million payday that comes with it.

