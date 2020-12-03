Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

William McRaven's next book is called 'The Hero Code'

By  Associated Press
2020/12/03 21:40
William McRaven's next book is called 'The Hero Code'

NEW YORK (AP) — The retired U.S. Navy admiral who directed the raid that killed Osama bin Laden has a new book coming out. William McRaven's “The Hero Code: Lessons Learned from Lives Well Lived," his first publication since the bestselling “Make Your Bed,” is scheduled for April.

Grand Central Publishing is calling the book “a ringing tribute” to “everyday heroes” McRaven has met everywhere from battlefields to college campuses. He has said before that while he grew up idolizing Batman and Superman, he came to realize real heroes were entirely human.

“Admiral McRaven deploys powerful examples to define innate qualities of the human spirit that will uplift our next generation of everyday heroes — and profoundly shape our future,” Ben Sevier, Grand Central senior vice president and publisher, said in a statement Thursday.

McRaven is also the author of “Sea Stories: My Life in Special Operations”

Updated : 2020-12-03 23:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ