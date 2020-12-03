Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Celsius

By  Associated Press
2020/12/03 20:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, December 3, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;31;25;Partial sunshine;31;26;SW;16;80%;44%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;28;23;Hazy sunshine;29;24;NW;11;66%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;16;8;Mostly sunny;16;8;ENE;11;63%;36%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;15;9;Turning out cloudy;17;8;WSW;22;61%;94%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;6;4;Spotty showers;7;1;SSE;32;81%;62%;1

Anchorage, United States;Colder;-5;-14;Mostly sunny;-11;-16;NNE;10;86%;2%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and chilly;8;0;Mostly sunny, chilly;6;-2;E;9;62%;37%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Very cold;-13;-20;Becoming cloudy;-14;-19;NE;12;68%;36%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;21;A p.m. t-storm;24;19;SSE;14;97%;82%;5

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;15;14;Showery;17;12;S;10;79%;100%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;18;13;Low clouds;18;14;WSW;21;62%;4%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny;19;11;Mostly sunny;21;9;WNW;10;67%;1%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers around;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;24;ESE;8;85%;89%;2

Bangalore, India;Rain and wind;22;20;A little rain;24;20;ENE;15;86%;93%;2

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;32;24;Hazy sunshine;31;22;ENE;13;46%;35%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;12;9;Periods of sun;13;3;NW;21;56%;10%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny, but chilly;4;-4;Sunny, but chilly;4;-6;NNW;17;25%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Windy;8;4;Partly sunny;10;5;SE;25;69%;26%;2

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, chilly;1;-2;Periods of sun;5;2;SE;12;83%;13%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;21;8;Rather cloudy;21;8;ESE;8;65%;44%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;31;20;A t-storm around;31;20;SSW;8;49%;55%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain and snow;1;1;Partly sunny;5;3;SE;23;91%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;6;5;Spotty showers;7;0;SSE;18;71%;64%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;5;1;Partly sunny;11;6;ENE;13;81%;31%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;2;1;Not as cold;7;3;ESE;10;76%;44%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;27;15;Not as warm;23;10;E;16;41%;2%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;26;20;Still cloudy;27;19;NNW;9;48%;55%;5

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine and cool;10;0;Sunny, but chilly;9;0;NW;10;40%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;22;14;Hazy sun;22;14;NNW;11;38%;3%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;22;15;Sunshine, pleasant;25;14;SE;27;50%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Clouds and sun;28;20;A stray thunderstorm;28;20;ESE;5;61%;74%;5

Chennai, India;Wind and rain;28;25;Tropical rainstorm;28;25;ENE;15;91%;91%;1

Chicago, United States;Periods of sun;7;0;Mostly sunny;6;0;NNE;14;67%;4%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;24;Tropical rainstorm;31;23;ESE;10;73%;72%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Chilly with some sun;1;1;Spotty showers;4;3;ESE;20;78%;76%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and breezy;29;24;Breezy with sunshine;29;24;N;23;68%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;11;2;Partly sunny;14;3;W;10;52%;4%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;32;24;Partly sunny;31;24;NNE;13;70%;11%;11

Delhi, India;Sunshine;26;12;Hazy sun;27;13;ESE;3;61%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Brilliant sunshine;8;-1;Sunny, not as cool;14;1;SW;8;25%;1%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;29;19;Hazy sunshine;28;19;ENE;6;54%;4%;4

Dili, East Timor;Downpours;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;SE;6;73%;71%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;4;-1;Spotty showers;5;4;NW;27;82%;87%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;13;3;A little rain;4;-2;W;9;70%;82%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;18;13;Increasingly windy;16;8;WNW;35;75%;67%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;21;14;Decreasing clouds;20;12;NE;11;47%;10%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy and humid;23;15;A stray t-shower;25;16;NE;12;78%;66%;5

Havana, Cuba;Nice with sunshine;25;19;A shower or two;27;19;ESE;12;65%;66%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;0;-1;Partly sunny;3;2;SSE;27;84%;72%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny, nice;33;21;Hazy sunshine;32;21;NNE;10;53%;8%;4

Hong Kong, China;Plenty of sunshine;25;14;Sunny and nice;21;13;NNE;17;49%;2%;4

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;30;23;A shower in the p.m.;29;23;ENE;29;62%;62%;2

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun;29;17;Hazy sun;27;18;E;8;64%;5%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;24;10;Hazy sun;23;9;NNE;5;52%;16%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Clearing and milder;13;8;Hazy sun;16;10;SE;9;77%;12%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;30;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;WSW;17;71%;61%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;A t-storm around;28;24;Mostly cloudy;29;24;N;13;64%;36%;3

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-shower in spots;23;13;A t-storm around;26;13;SSE;14;54%;85%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mild with hazy sun;17;0;Mostly sunny;14;-3;NNE;8;45%;3%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;31;16;Partly sunny;30;15;WNW;11;61%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sun and clouds;19;8;Turning cloudy;18;8;S;6;75%;36%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;32;17;Hazy sunshine;32;18;NNW;16;14%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;A little snow;0;0;Partial sunshine;3;0;SE;17;89%;11%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly cloudy;30;24;A shower or two;31;24;N;14;62%;68%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;31;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;SW;9;67%;73%;3

Kolkata, India;Sunshine;29;19;Hazy sun;30;19;W;7;48%;2%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a downpour;33;24;A t-storm around;31;23;ENE;5;72%;55%;2

La Paz, Bolivia;A few showers;16;4;A p.m. shower or two;15;4;ESE;14;62%;89%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;33;24;Hazy sun;32;24;SW;10;74%;44%;8

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;23;18;High clouds;22;18;SSE;15;72%;44%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;15;10;A shower;12;6;NNW;27;70%;82%;2

London, United Kingdom;Showers;7;3;A touch of rain;4;2;S;17;85%;89%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;24;7;Plenty of sunshine;21;8;N;6;22%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;A shower or two;28;25;Clouds and sun, nice;29;25;SSW;9;72%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Fog, then some sun;10;3;Spotty showers;6;-2;WNW;18;62%;72%;2

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;31;27;A t-storm around;31;27;W;17;74%;73%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;A t-storm around;31;25;SW;7;76%;55%;5

Manila, Philippines;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;25;E;8;80%;66%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Warmer with sunshine;26;13;Sunny and pleasant;24;15;E;15;48%;2%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly cloudy;24;8;Partly sunny, nice;23;9;SW;8;41%;12%;5

Miami, United States;Periods of sun;24;19;Partly sunny;26;21;SE;14;61%;22%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;-1;-4;Partly sunny;0;-1;SSE;20;85%;30%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;33;25;Clouds and sun;33;25;E;14;62%;2%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, cooler;20;13;Some sun;18;11;SE;21;55%;26%;11

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;4;1;Rain and drizzle;4;1;WSW;5;79%;67%;0

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;-5;-6;Low clouds;-3;-5;SSE;12;69%;53%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny;34;23;Mostly cloudy;34;23;N;10;40%;0%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Mainly cloudy;25;15;Rain and drizzle;25;15;N;18;59%;72%;6

New York, United States;Milder with sunshine;11;7;A little p.m. rain;11;8;SW;12;53%;97%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Becoming cloudy;18;11;Spotty showers;18;11;ENE;11;77%;88%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Becoming cloudy;-12;-17;Cold with low clouds;-15;-22;NNE;9;86%;22%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Becoming cloudy;14;4;Sun and some clouds;12;4;N;13;56%;5%;3

Oslo, Norway;A little snow;1;-1;Snow at times;1;-1;NNE;10;90%;78%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy and breezy;4;-1;Rain, mainly early;3;-3;SW;15;89%;73%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy;29;25;A shower or two;29;25;ENE;15;79%;74%;8

Panama City, Panama;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;23;A shower and t-storm;30;23;NNW;4;82%;80%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;31;24;A morning shower;32;24;E;11;72%;69%;8

Paris, France;Chilly with rain;6;2;A passing shower;5;-2;S;14;69%;74%;1

Perth, Australia;Brilliant sunshine;29;14;Not as warm;23;12;SSW;21;54%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny, nice;32;23;Clouds and sun;32;22;N;17;48%;12%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;A t-storm around;33;25;NNE;19;70%;55%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower or two;31;20;A shower or two;31;20;ESE;7;55%;60%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A few flurries;-1;-4;Clouds and sun;2;-1;ESE;8;77%;30%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sun;3;-10;Hazy sunshine;4;-8;S;6;48%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, mainly late;19;11;Heavy p.m. showers;20;11;SSW;13;72%;75%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;21;13;Showers around;18;10;WNW;27;79%;96%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower;29;26;Brief a.m. showers;30;26;E;14;68%;84%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;A few flurries;-5;-7;Turning sunny, cold;-5;-7;NNE;26;55%;0%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;0;-1;Partly sunny, breezy;3;3;SSE;24;83%;44%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;34;27;A stray t-shower;32;24;SSW;12;67%;65%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;27;16;Hazy sunshine;26;17;SSE;16;55%;18%;4

Rome, Italy;A shower;12;5;A little rain;14;11;SSE;14;75%;82%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;-1;-5;Low clouds;1;0;SSE;12;69%;30%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;16;8;Mostly sunny;17;7;W;9;57%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Rain, a thunderstorm;22;19;A shower and t-storm;24;17;ENE;10;79%;80%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;28;23;Partial sunshine;28;23;E;18;70%;27%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or two;28;19;A shower and t-storm;27;19;NNE;10;85%;80%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;24;9;Clouds and sun, nice;24;9;ENE;7;38%;8%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine;31;12;Plenty of sunshine;32;11;SW;10;25%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Clouds and sun;30;22;Partly sunny, nice;29;22;N;14;70%;31%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Inc. clouds;14;7;Cooler with rain;10;4;NNW;16;77%;81%;1

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;10;5;Partly sunny;11;4;E;8;76%;6%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny, but chilly;4;-4;Brilliant sunshine;4;-3;NW;7;43%;1%;3

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy, cool;11;5;Partly sunny, cool;11;5;SSE;15;55%;6%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Heavy p.m. showers;33;25;A t-storm in spots;30;26;N;15;82%;70%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Inc. clouds;2;-3;A couple of showers;4;0;SSE;14;90%;69%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;28;24;Partly sunny;28;24;ENE;16;72%;44%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;4;3;Spotty showers;6;6;SE;12;85%;92%;0

Sydney, Australia;Clouds;24;20;Sunny and warmer;30;20;S;15;53%;25%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;18;17;Occasional rain;20;17;ENE;19;75%;81%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;-1;-3;Partly sunny;3;2;SSE;19;82%;44%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sun and chilly;8;-1;Hazy and colder;2;-5;NNE;8;71%;30%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;8;4;Areas of low clouds;8;4;ENE;6;79%;55%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy;12;5;Rain and drizzle;11;4;S;9;55%;78%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;23;10;Mostly cloudy;23;10;WSW;9;63%;86%;3

Tirana, Albania;Rain and a t-storm;16;11;Clouds and sun;20;8;ESE;5;42%;31%;2

Tokyo, Japan;More clouds than sun;11;4;Partly sunny;10;5;E;11;54%;56%;3

Toronto, Canada;Sun and clouds;4;2;Rain and drizzle;3;0;NW;22;79%;66%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, breezy;19;11;Plenty of sunshine;19;14;SSE;8;52%;1%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;15;7;Mostly sunny;19;10;S;12;52%;0%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Frigid;-20;-26;Not as cold;-11;-24;SSW;9;63%;2%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;9;5;Mild with hazy sun;12;7;NNE;4;53%;1%;2

Vienna, Austria;Snow this morning;1;0;Partly sunny;6;3;SSE;30;82%;29%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Thickening clouds;29;16;Mostly sunny;25;13;E;13;43%;3%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;-1;-4;Partly sunny;0;-1;SSE;24;83%;22%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Becoming cloudy;1;0;Partly sunny;6;4;SSE;25;68%;30%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Cooler this morning;20;13;Mostly sunny, windy;19;14;NW;35;60%;8%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;34;24;Mostly sunny;33;22;SW;8;54%;12%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;8;-2;Mostly sunny;5;-2;NE;3;67%;27%;2

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather

Updated : 2020-12-03 21:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46