Alexa
  1. Home

France: Police to inspect over 70 'separatist' mosques

By  Deutsche Welle
2020/12/03 08:50
France: Police to inspect over 70 'separatist' mosques

French authorities are set to inspect 76 mosques across the country, in an unprecedented action against "separatism," French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced on Thursday.

"76 mosques are now suspected of separatism," Darmanin tweeted. "In the coming days, checks will be carried out on these places of worship. If ever these doubts are confirmed, I will ask for their closure."

The French government has been planning a law against separatism, which is directed against radical Islamism. The country's cabinet is expected to debate the law next week.

The draft law calls for a crackdown on homeschooling, and the phasing out of imams trained abroad. President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to combat radical Islamism in places where vulnerable young people are likely to encounter it — in radical mosques, on the street or online.

Read more: Opinion: France's difficult struggle against Islamism

Several people have been killed in recent terror attacks, sparking another wave of outcry against radical Islamism within France. In October, a school teacher,Samuel Paty, was beheadedby an alleged violent Islamist near Paris after sharing controversial caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad. Later that month, three people were killed in a knife attack in the southern city of Nice.

lc/rt (dpa)

Updated : 2020-12-03 20:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4