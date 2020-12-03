YouTube reveals most viewed videos in Taiwan for 2020

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A one-minute clip promoting COVID-19 best practices has crowned the list of the “most popular videos” on YouTube in Taiwan that were uploaded between Jan. 1 and Nov. 15 in 2020.

Posted by the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) on April. 6, the No. 1 video features Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞), deputy chief of the Central Epidemic Command Center's (CECC) Medical Response Division, providing a guide to Taiwan’s quarantine measures and other coronavirus response policies with Indonesian subtitles. It had garnered over 4.62 million views as of Thursday (Dec. 3).

The MOHW is the first government account to have claimed the top spot in the category. This shows that YouTube has become an important vehicle for policy promotion and information dissemination amid the health crisis, according to the video-sharing platform.

Videos that have generated impressive viewership in Taiwan include those about personal experiences, family bonds, and pets. While video production techniques have become ever more sophisticated, content created with cellphones can still elicit stellar responses.

Out of the top ten “most popular music videos,” three were inspired by Taiwanese films, indicating increased attention to local cinema, which has been less affected by the pandemic than in other countries. The videos included Hong Kong singer GEM's (鄧紫棋) "Long After" (很久以後) for the film "Do You Love Me As I Love You" (可不可以，你也剛好喜歡我); Taiwanese singer-songwriter Crowd Lu's (盧廣仲) "Your Name Engraved Herein" (刻在我心底的名字); and Taiwanese singer TANK’s "Your Love Song" (你的情歌).

The other two categories were “the most popular creators” and “emerging creators.” Check the full list.