A man waits for a coronavirus antibody test required to board long-distance trains at the Senen Train Station in Jakarta, Indonesia. A man waits for a coronavirus antibody test required to board long-distance trains at the Senen Train Station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (AP photo)

Indonesia recorded its biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections on Thursday (Dec. 3), with 8,369 new cases, according to its COVID-19 task force.

This brought the total number of infections in Indonesia to 557,877. The task force data also showed 156 new deaths related to COVID-19, taking the total to 17,355.

Indonesia has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Southeast Asia region.