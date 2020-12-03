Alexa
Taiwan's Ocean Affairs Council can order counterattack in South China Sea

Regulation updated due to increased risk of conflict near disputed islands: OAC

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/03 18:00
Taiwan has drawn up new rules in event of attack on ships near South China Sea islands. (Facebook, Coast Guard Administration photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — If Taiwanese ships are attacked near disputed South China Sea islands, the right to order a return of fire lies with the head of the Cabinet-level Ocean Affairs Council (OAC), reports said Thursday (Dec. 3).

In the event that communication is cut off between Taiwan's main island and the Dongsha Islands, Pratas islands, or Taiping Island, the highest-ranking local officer can also make the decision to fire back at assailants, UDN reported.

The changes were made to regulations Wednesday (Dec. 2) during the OAC's review of proposals made in June. The amendments had become necessary because of increased threats at sea, according to defense officials.

Due to the distance of the islands from Taiwan’s main island — about 450 kilometers in the case of the Dongsha Islands — there has to be enough flexibility to allow local officers to respond to aggression in an appropriate manner, especially if channels of communication are destroyed, the council explained.
Coast Guard
Coast Guard Administration
CGA
Ocean Affairs Council
OAC
South China Sea
Dongsha
Taiping Island
Pratas

Updated : 2020-12-03 18:40 GMT+08:00

