NEFIN and Alliance Joined Hands to Generate Solar Power Offsetting 39 tonnes of CO2 Annually

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 3 December 2020 - NEFIN, leading solar developer and investor in carbon neutrality solutions, and Alliance Construction Materials Limited ("Alliance"), a joint venture of CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited ("CKI") and HeidelbergCement Group providing concrete and aggregates total solutions are proud to announce the successful completion of the solar power projects in two of Alliance's concrete batching plants in Tsing Yi and Yuen Long. The systems will generate 76,170 kWh electricity annually. From December, the electricity output will be able to offset a total of 39 tonnes CO 2 per year, similar to planting extra 647 trees for Hong Kong.













As the trusted partner for developers, contractors and other professionals in the construction industry, Alliance provides concrete and aggregates solutions to support diverse range of construction projects around Hong Kong. With its primary "green" objectives of protecting the climate, preserving resources and reducing emissions, the company adopts stringent carbon reduction measures in its operation, including concrete batching plants, aggregates depots and logistics chain.

Mr. Vincent Yu, CEO of Alliance, said, "Consolidating green innovation in traditional practices established by decades of industrial development is not an easy task. As we pride ourselves on being a pioneer to enable a circular economy, we are keen to explore new approaches to lower our carbon footprint. This solar power project is one of our many green initiatives to make a difference. By setting long term decarbonisation target, deploying conservation measures in entire manufacturing and delivery process, as well as developing low carbon concrete products, we strive to minimise our environmental impact and support the construction industry to build a greener Hong Kong."

"Many enterprises are beginning to focus on environmental sustainability, but are hesitant to proceed due to a lot of considerations. For example, when companies think about developing their own solar power projects, they may think that it is not feasible if the area of their facilities is not large. This is where partnering with the right solutions provider can make the difference. NEFIN tailor-makes bespoke solutions to suit each company's considerations. We believe that everyone plays an important role in embracing carbon neutrality. In this collaboration, Alliance is a role model to its industry and the society as they decide to adopt renewable energy on their facilities even where there maybe space constraints. Our team is able to design a solar PV system that maximizes the rooftop space of Alliance's plants and satisfy Alliance's requirements," said Mr. Glenn Lim, CEO of NEFIN.

The implementation of this solar project took place during COVID19 pandemic. The unprecedented situation has created challenges to both teams. Due to the social distancing restrictions, certain points of the construction process were delayed. With the co-operation and understanding between Alliance and NEFIN, the solar PV systems were completed on time within 2020.

The two companies will continue to work together to monitor the electricity output of the two pilot plants and explore the opportunity to promote renewable energy to the other production facilities to enhance efficiency and strive towards carbon neutrality.

About Alliance Construction Materials Limited

Alliance Construction Materials Limited ("Alliance") is the leading concrete and aggregates total solutions provider in Hong Kong. Having grown hand in hand with Hong Kong since early 1960s, Alliance has evolved to be a joint venture owned by CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited ("CKI") and HeidelbergCement Group since 2004.

Embracing the international credentials and local expertise inherited from both CKI and HeidelbergCement Group, Alliance provides innovative, reliable and customer-focused solutions on ready mixed concrete and aggregates to meet the most demanding requirements of construction projects in Hong Kong. With a proven track record of more than 55 years, the company is committed to delivering the best value for its customers with unrivalled technical expertise and production capability, strategically located concrete plants, sustainable rock reserves, strong logistic capability, automated process and dedicated customer service team. For further information, please visit https://www.concrete.hk/en.





About NEFIN Group

NEFIN Group is a regional renowned solar developer and investor with bespoke experience in solar system deployment and a committed partner to organisations that aim to achieve carbon neutrality. Founded by a core management team of DuPont Solar Business, legal experts, and investment bankers, NEFIN Group has collectively delivered over 300MW of utility-scale, commercial, and industrial rooftop solar systems regionally. The group offers consulting services such as due diligence, feasibility studies, and lender-technical advice on top of project development, system design, engineering, and asset management. NEFIN Group also offers flexible financing options to partners who opt for zero investment. Please refer to NEFIN's website www.nefinco.com for more information.