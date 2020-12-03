Taiwan launches video on International Day of Disabled Persons

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Education (MOE) on Thursday (Dec. 3) released an animated video in honor of International Day of Disabled Persons to raise awareness about inclusive education in Taiwan.

The 90-second video highlights the importance of appreciating each individual's differences. It also encourages the Taiwanese public to create a friendly environment for people with disabilities and offer them support.

The MOE pointed out that Taiwan has had significant success in integrating students with disabilities into mainstream learning environments since the passing of the Special Education Act in 1984. Nearly 90 percent of students with special needs have been placed into regular classrooms during this period, CNA cited the ministry as saying.

Observed on the third day of December, International Day of Disabled Persons aims to promote the full and equal participation of persons with disabilities in societies around the world. It is listed by the United Nations as an international observance and has been celebrated in various countries since its creation in 1992.

According to Article 24 of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, education should be "inclusive at all levels without discrimination and on the basis of equal opportunity."