President Tsai pledges to transform Taiwan’s healthcare industry

Digital upgrade, access to key materials at top of agenda

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/03 16:32
President Tsai addresses Healthcare+ Expo Taiwan 2020. (Office of the President photo)

President Tsai addresses Healthcare+ Expo Taiwan 2020. (Office of the President photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Thursday (Dec. 3) pledged to push ahead with the transformation of Taiwan’s healthcare sector as the country strives to sharpen its competitive edge internationally.

Tsai made the promise during a speech at the opening ceremony of the Healthcare+ Expo Taiwan 2020 in Taipei. The showcase, now in its fourth year, has emerged as the sixth-largest international expo in Taiwan and an important platform for exchanges related to medical technologies, she observed.

Tsai set forth two objectives that need to be attained fast. One is the digital transformation of Taiwan’s healthcare industry, made ever more pressing by the coronavirus pandemic. Incorporating the artificial internet of things, 5G, cloud computing, and other key technologies is pivotal in making Taiwan a hub for digital health, she said.

The other objective is better control of healthcare-related materials and core elements. The country will work to guarantee a sufficient supply of testing technology, medical equipment, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and vaccines – through the strategic deployment of available resources and policy incentives – to prepare for health crises to come.

The Healthcare+ Expo Taiwan 2020, which runs from Dec. 3 to 6, features polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing devices, contactless disease control platforms, and other biotech and ICT technologies.

Healthcare+ Expo Taiwan 2020 (Office of the President photo)
healthcare
health
medical
coronavirus
pandemic
AIoT
5G
cloud computing
digital

Updated : 2020-12-03 17:10 GMT+08:00

