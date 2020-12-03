Japan’s Fujikin selects Infor cloud ERP for business expansion

Infor CloudSuite Industrial to drive standardization and reduce operational workloads

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach - 3 December 2020 - Infor Japan K.K. (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President: Shinya Miura), the Japanese subsidiary of Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced that Fujikin K.K. (Head Office: Yashio, Saitama Prefecture; President: Kenji Arakane), a metal-processing company specializing in automotive components, has selected Infor CloudSuite Industrial, Infor's cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution for manufacturing industries, as part of its business expansion plan with the aim of standardizing its production management processes and reducing operational workloads. The producer of 8-million automotive components per month, Fujikin's high-quality parts are used by 17 of the world's leading automakers, including BMW, Audi and Porsche and every Japanese automaker.





■ Background

Founded in 1955, Fujikin is a metal processing company specializing in drive-train and functional components for automotive transmissions, steering and other systems. For its 8 million automotive components produced each month for its 150 different products, the management system for supporting this production to date has been manually assembled. As it expands this business to further service the world's leading automakers going forward, Fujikin found that its current system, designed for specific business partners, is unable to rapidly respond to the requirements of new projects. The system was also dependent on individual skills and on operation by a limited number of employees. There was a pressing need, therefore, to standardize and reduce the workload of the core production management system of its business.





In light of this, Fujikin needed a cloud ERP solution that came packaged with the functionality for supporting its existing business, including the Toyota Production System (TPS) scheduling that it was already using. The solution also needed to support future business requirements and reduce operational workloads through the cloud. After careful evaluation, the company selected Infor CloudSuite Industrial, Infor's cloud ERP solution for manufacturing industries, as its new production management system.





■ Reasons for adoption





Infor CloudSuite Industrial is a software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based ERP suite specialized for the manufacturing of industrial products. The functionalities required for this industry are purpose-built into a beautifully-designed user interface, and optimized and delivered on the highly-reliable Amazon Web Services (AWS) platform.





Fujikin adopted Infor CloudSuite Industrial as a cloud ERP solution focused on production management, with support for purchasing, sales and inventory management. A huge advantage is that Infor CloudSuite Industrial's existing standard functions, such as TPS-compliant production scheduling, already accommodate 85% of its existing business. It also had the ability to support the requirements of planned future business partners without customization, and could help standardize systems that do not rely on specific employees. Through this standardization and use of the cloud, Fujikin currently expects to reduce its workload by 170 man-hours per month.





Neoaxis Co., Ltd., an Infor partner with extensive knowledge of cloud solutions and Infor's ERP for manufacturing industries, is supporting Fujikin through its adoption of Infor CloudSuite Industrial. The solution is expected to be fully operational by January next year. Through its proof-of-concept service, Neoaxis has also standardized business processes tailored to the system by highlighting gaps and issues during actual operation.





■ Comment from Kenji Arakane, President, Fujikin K.K.

"Going forward, Fujikin will continue supporting automakers around the world and making the world a better place through Japanese manufacturing expertise. To achieve this, we needed to adopt Infor's SaaS solution so we can always utilize the latest industry-specific functions as we evolve. With the support of Infor and Neoaxis, we are laying the foundations for driving standardization and rapidly expanding our business."





About Fujikin K.K.

Founded in 1955, Fujikin is a metal processing company specializing in drivetrain and functional components for automotive transmissions, steering and other systems. It produces 8 million automotive components each month, comprising 150 different products, using advanced press forming technologies and the Toyota Production System. Its high-quality automotive components are used in vehicles of 17 of the world's leading automakers, including BMW, Audi and Porsche and every Japanese automaker.





About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.



