Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Southeast Turkey shaken by 5.0 magnitude quake

By  Associated Press
2020/12/03 14:25
Southeast Turkey shaken by 5.0 magnitude quake

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s disaster authority and the U.S. Geological Survey say a 5.0 magnitude earthquake has struck Siirt in southeastern Turkey.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, or AFAD, said Thursday there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the quake that hit at a depth of 20 kilometers (12 miles) at 8:45 a.m. (0545 GMT).

Turkey is crisscrossed by fault lines and was hit by two strong tremors this year -- one that hit the western port city of Izmir last month, killing 117 people, and another in Elazig province, killing 41 people.

At least 17,000 people died in a powerful earthquake in northwest Turkey in 1999.

Updated : 2020-12-03 15:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4