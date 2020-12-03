Alexa
Medical expert shares Taiwan's pandemic prevention efforts with Poland

Taiwanese infectious disease expert attended health conference hosted by provincial government in Poland

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/03 15:49
Poznan, capital of Wielkopolska province.

Poznan, capital of Wielkopolska province. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Wielkopolska provincial government in central Poland held a health seminar on Tuesday (Dec. 1), inviting Lin Chun-yu (林俊祐), director of the Department of Infectious Diseases at Kaohsiung Medical University’s Chung-ho Memorial Hospital, to share Taiwan’s experience fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 15 Polish officials and experts, including Deputy Governor Paulina Stochnialek, attended the meeting.

Joining via videoconference, Lin described Taiwan’s epidemic prevention efforts and explained the role of the nation’s Central Epidemic Command Center. He also shared practical methods of patient accommodation and management, using Chung-ho Memorial Hospital as an example.

Polish experts participating in the meeting were attentive and asked a number of questions throughout the conference, CNA reported.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the number of confirmed cases in Poland has reached nearly 1 million, and the central European nation recently saw a second wave of the coronavirus peak at the end of November.

In order to curb the spread of the virus, cinemas, museums, shopping malls, and other indoor spaces have been ordered to close, while schools have switched to remote teaching. Only supermarkets and pharmacies are allowed to remain open.

Meanwhile, Taiwan on Tuesday implemented new mask regulations for eight types of venues to prevent local outbreaks during winter, with violators to face fines of up to NT$15,000 (US$529).

People are now required to don a facemask at healthcare facilities, while using public transportation, and in places of consumption, places of learning, sports and exhibition venues, entertainment venues, houses of worship, and offices and business venues.
