Shabazz scores 22 to lift San Francisco past Nevada 85-60

By  Associated Press
2020/12/03 13:58
Shabazz scores 22 to lift San Francisco past Nevada 85-60

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Khalil Shabazz had 22 points as San Francisco routed Nevada 85-60 on Wednesday night.

Dzmitry Ryuny had 12 points for San Francisco (3-2). Josh Kunen added 11 points and seven rebounds. Jamaree Bouyea had 11 points.

Zane Meeks had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Wolf Pack (3-1). Grant Sherfield added 12 points. Warren Washington had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-03 15:42 GMT+08:00

