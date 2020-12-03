Taiwanese woman returns from US to visit relatives, tests positive for Covid

Drivers wait in long lines at a COVID-19 testing site in a parking lot at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Drivers wait in long lines at a COVID-19 testing site in a parking lot at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Dec. 3) announced one new imported case of the Wuhan coronavirus.

During a press conference Thursday afternoon, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced one imported coronavirus case, raising the total number of cases in Taiwan to 687. The latest case is a Taiwanese woman in her 30s who flew to Taiwan to visit relatives.

Chuang said that Case No. 687 had been working in the U.S. for an extended period of time and returned to Taiwan to visit relatives on Nov. 29. After arriving in the country, she went directly to her home to begin her quarantine.

That same day, she began to experience a sore throat and proactively notified authorities. The health department arranged for her to undergo a coronavirus test, and she was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Dec. 3.

The health department has identified a total of 25 people who came in contact with the woman, including 11 crew members and 14 passengers who sat in the two rows directly behind and in front of her.

The passengers have been told to commence home isolation, while the crew members have been asked to begin self-health monitoring, as they were deemed to have worn adequate protective equipment.

The CECC on Thursday did not announce any new reports of people with suspected symptoms. Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 111,230 COVID-19 tests, with 109,532 coming back negative.

Out of the 686 officially confirmed cases, 594 were imported, 55 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," one is an unresolved case, and one (Case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case. Up until now, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 572 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 107 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.

The U.S. has reported a total of 14,055,018 coronavirus cases and 276,576 deaths.