Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Foster leads Wyoming past Incarnate Word 94-83 in OT

By  Associated Press
2020/12/03 13:43
Foster leads Wyoming past Incarnate Word 94-83 in OT

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Kenny Foster had a career-high 21 points as Wyoming topped Incarnate Word 94-83 in overtime on Wednesday night. Marcus Williams added 20 points for the Cowboys. Williams also had six assists.

Hunter Maldonado had 14 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for Wyoming (2-1). Kwane Marble II added 12 points and six rebounds.

Hunter Thompson scored 7 points despite entering the contest as the Cowboys’ second leading scorer at 16.0 points per game. He made 20 percent from 3-point range (1 of 5).

Keaston Willis had 25 points and eight rebounds for the Cardinals (1-2). Josh Morgan added 18 points. Marcus Larsson had 10 rebounds and three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-03 15:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4