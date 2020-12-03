Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Red Sox reach deals with Barnes, Brasier, Brice, Plawecki

By  Associated Press
2020/12/03 13:31
Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez, left, and pitcher Matt Barnes celebrate after clsoing out the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning of a ba...

Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez, left, and pitcher Matt Barnes celebrate after clsoing out the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning of a ba...

BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox agreed Wednesday to one-year contracts that avoided salary arbitration with right-handers Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier and Austin Brice and catcher Kevin Plawecki.

Barnes gets $4.5 million, Brasier $1.25 million, Brice $870,000 and Plawecki $1.6 million.

A day earlier, the Red Sox agreed to an $8.3 million, one-year deal with left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez.

Third baseman Rafael Devers is Boston’s only remaining player eligible for arbitration.

Barnes took over as Boston’s closer after Brandon Workman was traded in August. A 30-year-old right-hander who can become a free agent after next season, Barnes was 1-3 with a 4.30 ERA and nine saves in 13 chances, striking out 31 and walking 14 in 23 innings.

Brasier was 1-0 with a 3.96 ERA in one start and 24 relief appearances, and Brice 1-0 with a 5.95 ERA in one start and 20 relief appearances.

Plawecki batted .341 with one home and 17 RBIs in 82 at-bats as the backup to Christian Vázquez.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-03 15:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4